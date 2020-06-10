CQU cracks top 2% of universities worldwide in 2021 rankings

CENTRAL Queensland University has cracked the illustrious top 2 per cent of universities globally, according to 2021 rankings.

Based on research, international staff and student ratios, and reputation among academics and employers, the QS World University Rankings elevate the university into the top 600 worldwide for the first time.

CQU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said the achievement was a significant milestone in the university's journey to become Australia's most student-centred university.

He said it was immensely satisfying to see the university's hard work in teaching, research and reputation pay off.

"CQUniversity was previously ranked in the top 650 of the QS rankings, and this improved standing demonstrates our continued commitment to research, teaching and, of course, our students," Prof Klomp said.

"It should also be noted that the hard work we are putting in now is not just contributing to an increase in our rankings, but it is also having tremendous impact on the communities in which we serve.

"To be in the top 600 speaks volumes about CQU's growth and momentum as an institution."

This week CQU was also ranked in the top 8.5 per cent of 20,000 universities worldwide in the Center for World University Rankings' new list for 2020-21.

"This is another outstanding achievement that should be celebrated," Prof Klomp said.

The tertiary sector has been battling with the economic fallout of COVID-19, and CQUniversity has not been immune.

Last month it was announced almost 100 CQU staff members will lose their jobs after it had already offered 197 voluntary redundancies, closed three campuses including Biloela and implemented pay cuts and pay rise freezes.

Nine positions will be lost at the Gladstone campus, including seven voluntary separations and two proposed 'forced separations'.

The university is predicting a budget shortfall of more than $100 million this year.

Former Gladstone Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin accepted a redundancy package in April.