CQU graduation to celebrate students’ hard work

IT WILL be an afternoon they’ll never forget when 48 graduates cross the stage at the CQUniversity Emerald Graduation next Tuesday.

It is a day world champion powerlifter Cass Pickard thought would never come.

For Cass, who is graduating with a Certificate III in Fitness, graduation signifies the obstacles she overcame during her study journey.

“I actually was tossing up as to whether I would attend the graduation ceremony because I thought ‘I only completed a Certificate III’,” she said.

“But I spoke to CQUni’s Associate Vice-Chancellor Anita Milroy and she told me that every step is important. Her words reminded me how hard studying was for me and how proud I was when I completed it, so that’s when I decided I would celebrate my achievements.”

Cass is now managing a new gym in Emerald, Stadium Premier Fitness, which will open in mid-March.

“Because of this amazing opportunity and increased workload going from a casual employee to permanent, I plan to compete in three powerlifting competitions in Australia this year – the Queensland Titles, followed by the Nationals later in the year and another competition in Canberra.”

CQUniversity Associate Vice-Chancellor (Central Highlands) Associate Professor Anita Milroy said this was the second year Emerald had hosted a graduation ceremony and the number of graduates who had registered for the event had more than doubled.

“Every graduation ceremony is significant on an individual level, but it is equally as significant to the collective, to our communities,” Prof Milroy said.

“I am very proud to be a part of CQUniversity, a dual sector university which proactively partners with industry and community to deliver local educational solutions.

“The goals of these proactive partnerships are evident by the broad cross section of homegrown graduates.

“Our largest cohort of First Nations graduates will be crossing the stage at the Emerald graduation.

“Our Woorabinda graduates represent over 52 different tribes and, like many of our graduates, are the first in their family to receive a post-school qualification – a fantastic achievement.

“We look forward to hearing how all of the graduates continue to contribute to their communities, their regions and beyond and to reconnecting at future alumni events.”

The CQUniversity Emerald Graduation will be held at the Emerald Calvary Church on Tuesday afternoon.