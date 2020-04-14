CQUni gives students a financial hand

CQUNIVERSITY provided money to hundreds of its Australian undergraduate students affected by coronavirus.

A one-off grant of $500 recently went to 415 Queensland students and others across Australia.

CQUniversity scholarships and financial assistance program officer Rachel Lamb said the help was chiefly directed at those whose financial circumstanes were exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Eligible students from regions and backgrounds that are traditionally under-represented in higher education were invited to apply for the bursaries, and applications were assessed based on need,” she said.

“Bursaries have been awarded to students from regions right across Australia. While applications have now closed, CQUniversity is continuing to look at ways to support students during this crisis.”

CQUniversity student experience director Chris Veraa said the pandemic had been difficult for everyone.

“We know there are CQUniversity students who have lost income, due to their employer having to shut down temporarily, or who can’t access the internet from campus because they’re self-isolating,” he said.

“We’re hopeful that these bursaries can help to ease some of the pressure for our students in need, whether it’s buying groceries or subsidising the cost of a new laptop.”

The bursary aimed to support students with the hiring or purchasing of technology needed for online learning, or to help with living costs.

It was provided with Commonwealth funding for domestic undergraduates.