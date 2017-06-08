CQUni recognises Emerald student

JUGGLING work, family and study is a challenge.

But Emerald-based CQUniversity student Helen Smale, is proof that hard work can pay off.

For the second year in a row the Bachelor of Education - Primary student has been rewarded with a Student Award.

Helen was presented with the Central Highlands Regional Council Prize.

The award is presented to the Emerald region Bachelor of Education student who receives the best results.

Now in her third year of study, and with only 18 months until she completes her degree, she is looking to the future.

"I've really enjoyed my studies. I love the fact that prac work is done on a regular basis, so we get to put our knowledge into practice,” she said.

Helen had studied Social Welfare at CQUniversity when she first left school, so when a career change beckoned, returning to CQUniversity was an easy choice.

"I have over 10 years' experience working with children in the disability field. The Bachelor of Education was a natural progression for me,” she said.

Winning the award for the second year running was a pleasant surprise for Helen.

Working while raising three children and studying at the same time means her weeks tend to be busy and she thanked her "very supportive husband who takes up the slack” for helping her achieve what she has.

Associate Vice-Chancellor - Central Highlands Region Brad Stallard congratulated Helen on her academic achievements.

"Studying can be a huge commitment and Helen should be proud of what she has achieved. We wish her all the very best as she completes her studies and for her future endeavours.”