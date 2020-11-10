CQUniversity celebrates growth in Indigenous student numbers

NAIDOC WEEK: Annual festivities in honour of NAIDOC Week 2020 have kicked off around CQ.

CQUNIVERSITY has joined in the celebrations of the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples for NAIDOC Week.

In encouraging news, the university said it had recorded a significant increase in Indigenous student enrolments, with 17 per cent more First Nations students studying at the university compared to the same time last year.

Deputy vice-president of Indigenous Engagement, Professor Adrian Miller said he was thrilled to witness the upward trend, which was especially apparent in Brisbane, Mackay and Emerald.

Central Queensland University deputy vice-president of Indigenous engagement Professor Adrian Miller

“Compared to last year we have 99 additional students enrolled across our footprint who identify as being Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander,” Prof. Miller said.

“Most of our campuses have seen an increase in Indigenous student enrolments this year which is fantastic to see. However, while CQU has continued to achieve strong growth in Indigenous enrolments each year, there is still a gap to close to reach population parity.

“Indigenous people comprise of just under 20,000 students of the 1.5 million students enrolled in Higher Education in Australia so despite the recent large strides forward, there is definitely plenty more to be done.”

Professor Miller said CQUniversity continued to work hard towards improving access, participation, retention and success of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.

“CQUniversity has a dedicated Indigenous Student Engagement team providing all of our Indigenous students with assistance like tutoring, scholarships, mentoring, wellbeing support and other referrals as required,” he said.

“CQU is proud to be the university of choice for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, including Traditional Custodians in the regions the university serves.

“We change lives by engaging and collaborating with First Nations people to deliver outcomes that promote empowerment and self-determination for Indigenous students, staff and communities.”

The university also recently launched its First Nations Research Higher Degree (RHD) Academy, which aims to address the Indigenous RHD population parity.

Other NAIDOC news

The struggles and stories of Central Queensland’s Widi people will receive nationwide television coverage on SBS at 2pm on Tuesday thanks to the work of Rockhampton documentary maker Luke Geldard to create the film ‘Always Was: Widi Homeland’.

Traditional smoking ceremony.

You can catch up with it on SBS On Demand.

Program of NAIDOC events in CQ

Wednesday 11th: CQID Naidoc Playgroup All Blacks Hall 10am – 1pm

Thursday 12th: Gladstone Naidoc Family Day and Expo Barney Point Park

Friday the 13th: CQID Morning Tea and Door Showcase CQID Office 10.30am – 12pm

Virtual Indigenous Film Festival for NAIDOC Week

FanForce TV presents a collection of award-winning Australian films which will premiere throughout the week followed by live Q&As with special guest speakers including filmmakers, community leaders, professors and more to share, reflect and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tradition.

To view the films click here.

NAIDOC Week Film Festival Line Up:

In My Own Words – 11th November 7pm AEDT

The Song Keepers – 12th November 7pm AEDT

The Flood – 13th November 7pm AEDT

Wik Vs Queensland – 14th November 7pm AEDT

Westwind: Djalu’s Legacy – 15th November 7pm AEDT