Cr Appleton resigns from Isaac council

ISAAC Regional Councillor and Clermont cattle producer Dale Appleton has resigned from Council after nearly a decade of service.

Cr Appleton's resignation is effective from September 30, with a by-election to be held within the following 12 weeks.

Elected as Division 1 Councillor on May 14, 2009, Cr Appleton was Deputy Mayor from 2012 to 2016 and has represented the region as a member of AgForce, Mistake Creek Progress Association, and the Clermont Saleyards Committee.

A fourth generation Appleton in the Clermont district, Dale is a well-known, loved and respected Clermont community member.

Cr Appleton decided to leave to focus on his expanding family organic beef business across seven properties Bulliwallah, Yarmina, Beelarong, Craven, Islay Plains, Tango, and Star Downs.

The Appleton family run up to 40,000 head of cattle on around 195,000 hectares.

Finishing school in grade 9, Dale began his grazing career in his early twenties with a 526 hectare property bought from his uncle.

"That's the great thing you can do in this life, you can start small and keep expanding. There are great opportunities in the bush, you just have to make it work,” Cr Appleton said.

"I've always believed 'where there's a will, there's a way.”

Back then his thoughts were far from politics. It wasn't until he was much older, his parents became ill and he wanted to be closer to town that he thought of throwing his hat in the ring and giving back to his community.

After more than eight years on Council, Cr Appleton said it's been an honour to serve Isaac's rural and remote communities.

"My proudest moment with Council is seeing 28 kilometres of bitumen go on the Clermont-Alpha Road in a major win for our communities.”

"I'm proud of the relationships I've built with fellow Councillors and staff over the years.

"But the biggest thing I want to say is the respect I have for the Mayor, for putting faith in me to be not just a Councillor but Deputy Mayor.

"I never thought I could run a meeting or do public speaking, but she gave me the opportunities and the confidence.”

"I have the highest regard for Anne and I still do, she is a great leader and she's genuine.”

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said Cr Appleton's last day will be a sad day for Council and Isaac communities.

"I have enormous respect for Dale and he leaves behind a lasting legacy and big boots to fill.

"What has always struck me about Dale is his dedication to rural and remote communities, strong business sense, and salt-of-the-earth approach to life.

"He is a humble community leader, a tireless worker and has been a valuable asset to the Council team.”

"We will greatly miss him at the table, he has worked incredibly hard on behalf of his division for better rural roads and livability.”