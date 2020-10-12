Crackdown after reports of children playing on railway lines

POLICE are warning young Dysart locals of the dangers of railway tracks after finding teenagers and children playing on the tracks.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said on a routine patrol on October 1, police located a group of teenagers socialising next to the railway tracks within the rail corridor at Dysart.

On October 8, police were urgently called to the same area to reports of children playing on the train tracks.

“The rail corridor is no place to gather or play, and is a dangerous place to be,” Snr Const. Schmidt said.

“A fully loaded coal train takes several kilometres to stop, and there is little a train driver could do to avoid a collision with a pedestrian.”

Entry to the rail corridor is prohibited.

Dysart police will be increasing patrols of the area and may issue on the spot fines or notices to appear in court to anyone not authorised to be in the area.