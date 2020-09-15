‘Cracking result’: Bull sells for $160,000 at CQLX

THREE bidders spent $160,000 on a bull at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange today.

Rondel Whiskey, previously owned by Rondel Droughtmasters, will now go to High Country Droughtmasters, Nindethana Droughtmasters, and Glenlands Droughtmasters.

The 21-month old bull, weighing 836kg, was sold by Savage Barker Backhouse at the Droughtmaster National Bull Sale in Gracemere.

Rondel Whiskey's statistics. Picture: Facebook.

The sale is just short of the $180,000 breed record.

CQLX congratulated the new owners on Facebook, calling it “an absolute cracking result”.

More to come.