Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rollingstone Police forced to taser drunk, half-naked man threatening violenc
Rollingstone Police forced to taser drunk, half-naked man threatening violenc
Crime

Crappy night for drunk, half-naked man tasered by cops

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
7th Sep 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drunk, violent and half-naked man had to be tasered by police after he threatened officers who tried to stop him running onto a highway while covered in his own faeces.

Rollingstone Police were called to respond to a man dressed in only his underwear running in front of traffic on the Bruce Highway last night.

Officers arrived and found the 28-year-old man grossly intoxicated and covered in his own faeces after he defecated in his pants.

The man started threatening violence towards the officers and they tasered him.

Police later determined the man had been involved in an earlier domestic violence incident.

He had driven his car from his Bushland Beach home and crashed it into a dry creek bed.

Police found the car on its rood in Twin Creek.

The man was taken to Ingham Hospital.

He was later charged with threatening behaviour.

More Stories

Show More
court crime naked taser

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Law changes breathe new life into old, abandoned mines

        Premium Content Law changes breathe new life into old, abandoned mines

        Politics ‘Now more than ever we need to do everything in our power to keep those jobs and mines working.’

        FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Property Find out what prices are doing in your suburb

        ‘Nightmares for a month’: mum shares son’s bullying pain

        Premium Content ‘Nightmares for a month’: mum shares son’s bullying pain

        News ‘It needs to stop now before another suicide happens’: CQ mums rally together to...

        13-week premmie fought against all odds to survive

        Premium Content 13-week premmie fought against all odds to survive

        Parenting BIG READ: Isaac mum said ‘the doctor was basically pushing for us to terminate’