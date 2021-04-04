Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Darwin's Phil Alexander won the HOG Chapter Challenge award for travelling the longest distance to attend the Rare Spares Rockynats in Rockhampton. Photo: Jann Houley
Darwin's Phil Alexander won the HOG Chapter Challenge award for travelling the longest distance to attend the Rare Spares Rockynats in Rockhampton. Photo: Jann Houley
News

‘Crash’ awarded for epic ride to take part in Rockynats

Pam McKay
4th Apr 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Phil ‘Crash’ Alexander embarked on an epic ride to get to the Rare Spares Rockynats.

His 2929km journey earned him the Harley Owners Group (HOG) Chapter Challenge award for the rider who travelled the longest distance to attend the three-day car festival in Rockhampton.

HOG COUNT COMP: Watch the whole video and count the bikes

He received his trophy on Sunday morning before he and several hundred riders took on the Thunder Run, a round trip from Rockhampton to Yeppoon.

“I heard about Rockynats not long after Christmas. We hadn’t been out of Darwin for a while so it was like ‘yep, let’s go’,” he said.

Riders get ready to roll in the HOG Thunder Run on Sunday. Photo: Pam McKay
Riders get ready to roll in the HOG Thunder Run on Sunday. Photo: Pam McKay

“It was a pretty good trip. The weather was really kind to us because sometimes coming across the middle there it gets a bit untidy, but it was good this time.

“They said it was something like 2900km but I don’t remember – I just get on my bike and ride.”

‘Crash’ said the inaugural Rockynats was a “great event”.

“It’s something that can build. They’ve got something going here, that’s for sure,” he said.

HOG Thunder Run at the Rare Spares Rockynats on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley
HOG Thunder Run at the Rare Spares Rockynats on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

‘Crash’ said motorbikes had been a big part of his life, and he got his first Harley Davidson in 2003.

He currently rides a Fat Bob FXDF 09.

“When I was 16, I wanted a drum kit and my Dad said you’ve got to go to work and bought me a motorbike, and it’s just been with me ever since,” he said.

“I love just getting out, the freedom of it, and the bonding – getting to know the guys you’re travelling with really well.”

The Rockhampton Chapter was the overall winner of the Chapter Challenge, taking the trophy by one point.

More stories

ROCKYNATS: Julie wins at Harley awards

IN PHOTOS: Rockynats in Rocky’s CBD on Saturday

Drag racers tear up Quay Street at Rockynats

harley davidson harley owners group rare spares rockynats rockhampton cbd thunder run
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Rockynats in Rocky’s CBD on Saturday

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Rockynats in Rocky’s CBD on Saturday

        News Thousands flock to city heart for day two of Queensland’s biggest car festival.

        Drag racers tear up Quay Street at Rockynats

        Premium Content Drag racers tear up Quay Street at Rockynats

        News Cars lined up all day to race each other down the eighth-mile on Quay Street in the...

        SMOKING HOT: Photos, videos from Rockynats burnouts

        Premium Content SMOKING HOT: Photos, videos from Rockynats burnouts

        News 10 VIDEOS: See the burnout cars go up in smoke... and the crowd attempt a Mexican...

        Severe thunderstorms forecast for parts of CQ

        Premium Content Severe thunderstorms forecast for parts of CQ

        Weather Some areas could experience heavy rainfall, strong winds and the possibility of...