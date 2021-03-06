Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image
News

CRASH: Man flown to hospital, three others injured

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
6th Mar 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man was flown to hospital on Friday night in a serious condition and three other men were injured after a vehicle left the road near Rosslyn Bay and rolled multiple times.

Emergency services, including RACQ Capricorn Rescue, were called to reports of the single-vehicle crash on the Scenic Hwy and Rosslyn St at 8.34pm.

Four men were travelling in the vehicle when it left the road, flipped, and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on the side of the road.

A man in his 20s was extricated from the vehicle and intubated on scene due to a potential head injury before being flown to Rockhampton hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The man also had some minor cuts and abrasions.

Three other men in their 20s were transported to Rockhampton Hospital by road in stable conditions with minor injuries.

racq capricorn rescue rosslyn bay single-vehicle rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Search how your childcare centre is rated

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Search how your childcare centre is rated

        Education Hundreds of Queensland childcare centres are still rated as ‘working towards’ national quality benchmarks. HOW DOES YOUR CENTRE RATE?

        Shipping company fined for dumping on Great Barrier Reef

        Premium Content Shipping company fined for dumping on Great Barrier Reef

        News The Iron Gate was bound for Gladstone when the chief officer authorised dumping of...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Leave the coal in the ground

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Leave the coal in the ground

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        CQ astronomers feature on Channel 9 show My Way

        Premium Content CQ astronomers feature on Channel 9 show My Way

        Entertainment ‘When you get into it you start to get adrenaline, it is addictive, you are really...