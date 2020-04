Paramedics responded to a crash on Pilot Farm Road and the Gregory Highway

Paramedics responded to a crash on Pilot Farm Road and the Gregory Highway

TWO women were hospitalised as a result of a car crash in Emerald.

Paramedics responded to reports of a crash on Pilot Farm Road and the Gregory Highway at 6.38pm last night.

The two patients were taken to Emerald Hospital, one with rib pain.