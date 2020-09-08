Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.
Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.
News

Crash victim’s daughter sees driver face M’boro court

Carlie Walker
8th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRASH victim's daughter sat in court as the man who allegedly caused the fatal collision appeared.

Jamie McGregor Franklin, 26, appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court briefly while his charge, dangerously operating a vehicle causing death, was read out.

The two-car crash happened on Anderleigh Rd in Gunalda on March 6.

Glenwood couple Lindsay and Robyn Jensen were killed in the crash.

Mr Franklin was also injured in the crash, along with two passengers in his car.

They were travelling with their border collies when the two vehicles collided.

The case was adjourned until October 6 and Franklin's bail was enlarged.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

dangerous driving charge fccrash gunalda maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing Mt Martin man found

        Missing Mt Martin man found

        Breaking UPDATE: He has been found safe and well.

        Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Premium Content Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Health Details of fatal hospital bungles in Queensland kept secret

        Drunken father of two preys on two teens in CBD

        Premium Content Drunken father of two preys on two teens in CBD

        Crime The man was described as predatory when he sexually assaulted a young woman

        Law changes breathe new life into old, abandoned mines

        Premium Content Law changes breathe new life into old, abandoned mines

        Politics ‘Now more than ever we need to do everything in our power to keep those jobs and...