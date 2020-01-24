Create delicious dairy delights from home

LEARN how to make your favourite cheeses in the comfort of your home rather than racing to the store for your next wine and cheese night.

Elisabeth Fekonia, 64, has been called back to the region with her fermented foods workshops after a successful visit to Emerald last year.

Ms Fekonia started making fermented food as part of her self sufficiency journey when she and her family moved to Black Mountain at the Sunshine Coast.

“Those early days were all about trying to live off the land as much as possible and, in the process, I learned cheese making, sourdough bread and other fermented foods,” she said.

“It was all about giving ourselves a diverse and healthy diet.”

The business Permaculture Produce was born when Ms Fekonia started running workshops from home to contribute to the family budget.

“Fifteen years ago it was turned into a mobile business and it’s still going strong,” she said.

“These workshops have proven to be so popular that western towns and outback Queensland is also now making cheese at home, along with sourdough bread.”

Locals have the opportunity to learn to make sourdough bread from scratch and also how to create probiotic dairy foods from pasteurised milk and cream at workshops in Clermont and Emerald.

“All these foods will greatly increase the health of both you and your family as they taste the delicious creations you will soon be making for them,” Ms Fekonia said.

Participants can expect to eat the sourdough bread the following day, many of the fermented foods within a few days and the brie and camembert cheese within four to six weeks.

Ms Fekonia will host both the camembert and butterkase workshop and the sourdough bread and fermented foods workshop at Emerald on February 9 and Clermont on February 15.

The cost of one workshop is $75 or $130 for both, which includes making food and ample test tasting with complementary crackers and bread.

For more information or to book a workshop, visit www.permacultureproduce.com.au