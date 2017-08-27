27°
Creating a community hub

Louise Shannon | 25th Aug 2017 10:25 AM
COMMON GOALS: (Front) Yumba Bimbi's Rachel Freeman, Kerri Downie and Katrina Smith with (back row) Emerald Ladies' Welfare Group's Robyn Bailey, Karen Haylock and Shelly Mattingley. Karin-ane King

YUMBA Bimbi means good home in local Indigenous language.

And that is what the collaborative efforts of the Emerald Ladies Welfare group and the Yumba Bimbi Support Services are aiming to provide, on many levels, through the support they are offering in the region.

With a donation of around $3000, the Emerald Ladies Welfare group, which has been running for 35 years, is enabling Yumba Bimbi to create a comfortable Community Information Hub for staff to help locals with the roll-out of the new National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

Emerald Ladies Welfare president Karen Haylock said the space was being furnished this week with new lounge suites, a coffee table, a smart TV and television unit.

Mrs Haylock said the money had been raised at the organisation's annual Chocolate Extravaganza and that, even though times were tough for many, people had been generous.

"I think it's the good people in this area, and people living in a small community wanting to help each other,” she said.

Mrs Haylock said the women had also made emergency packages with pyjamas and toiletries for people in need at Emerald Hospital and donation was also made to Dance Edge to help restore the dance floor.

"All the money that we raised is given by the community to give back to the community,” she said.

"I like to think this contributes to the overall community spirit.”

Yumba Bimbi Support Services (formerly known as Central Family Support) chief executive officer Rachel Freeman saidpeople were not getting the support they needed to transfer to the new NDIS, and she was looking forward to creating the Community Information Hub where staff could help people understand the processes and learn how to navigate the My Place portal.

Ms Freeman said she was thankful for the donation which would ensure the new hub was a comfortable and non-threatening environment.

"The smart TV will provide visual and audio NDIS training with connection to the My Place Portal and teaching people how to make service bookings, and view and monitor their NDIS budgets.”

She said the the My Place portal was a website where people with disabilities viewed their plans and managed their services and funding with providers.

It is used to create and view payment requests, manage service bookings with providers, monitor budgets, view contact details and referrals and locate service providers.

"People are quite anxious and nervous about the change in their funding service. So the information hub will be one place where we can sit with people and talk to them. For some people it's quite overwhelming as it's a real change in the way they've been funded,” she said.

Ms Freeman said she wanted to help people with disabilities, parent carers who are ageing or do not have the IT skills and equipment to navigate the system and meet requirements, and people who do not own or have access to a computer or have access to reliable internet to access NDIS information.

The new scheme will roll out in the region on November 1, having already been introduced to other Queensland regions such as Toowoomba, Ipswich, and Townsville.

Yumba Bimbi, a not-for-profit organisation which currently supports nearly 100 children and adults with physical, intellectual or psycho social disabilities, has worked with people with disabilities across the rural and remote communities of the Central Highlands, Bowen Basin and Western Queensland regions for 20 years.

Ms Freeman said support was given to people with disabilities, their carers and families with centre-based respite care, in-home support, emergency respite for children and adults at risk of abuse, neglect and/or abandonment, and community access, learning and lifestyle services.

"YBSS is a registered NDIS Provider and is currently preparing a diverse and exciting range of new services to be available to the community under the NDIS.”

The Hub is located at Shop 2/30 Hospital Rd and will be open from Monday, August 28. People can call 4987 7933 to make a time for an appointment.

