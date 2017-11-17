Creating a safe space for the community

Oasis Life Church Pastors Jacki and Jon Larsen at the Oasis Lounge grand opening on Sunday, November 12.

Oasis Life Church Pastors Jacki and Jon Larsen at the Oasis Lounge grand opening on Sunday, November 12. Kristen Booth

THE OASIS Life Lounge has officially launched, providing a safe space and community atmosphere for the residents of Moranbah.

Oasis Life Church Pastors Jon and Jacki Larsen are the facilitators of the project, and with a strong passion for people, are aiming to create an inviting space for people to "just hang out”.

"We now have a lot of low socio-economic people living up here, where we didn't before,” Mrs Larsen said.

"It is basically a drop-in centre - a safe space for people, and if they are lonely, we will have people there.”

Located next to Moranbah's Lions Park on Belyando Avenue, the lounge will be a space for locals to make connections.

"A lady came in saying, I just want someone to play chess with me, so now on Tuesday mornings from 10am-12pm, there will be someone playing chess,” Mrs Larsen said.

"We want to be able to support people, and allow people to just have a chat.

"People can drop in and drop out, and lonely people won't be lonely.”

An open day was held on Sunday, November 12, officially launching the Oasis Life Church initiative to the community.

More than 200 people visited the family event, and were treated to live music, games, popcorn, a jumping castle and sausage sizzle.

Partnering with Coles, the lounge also provides emergency food relief, such as fruit and vegetables to those in need.

To help support the community, non-perishable food donations are welcome weekly to the Oasis Life Lounge or Oasis Life Church.

The Oasis Life Lounge operates weekly, Monday to Thursday from 10am to 2pm, and is open to the entire community.

To allow the lounge to continue to operate efficiently, they are seeking volunteers to assist in running the community project.

Contact Oasis Life on 0472544861.