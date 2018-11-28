Creative with colour

GET COLOURING: Rosanna Maher and Kayci King with the Christmas colouring in competition pages.

ARE you a ready to get creative and colourful this Christmas?

Operation Rudolph's tour of Emerald, lighting up faces and the festive spirit all over town, will also this year include a colouring-in competition - and the two winners will be invited to join the grand Christmas Eve parade.

The competition is open to all children aged 12 years and younger, and entries are to be handed to either the Queensland Ambulance Service station (Anakie St), Queensland Police Service station (Egerton St), or the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service station (Cnr Gregory Hwy and Andrews Rd), by December 14.

Only one entry per person will be accepted.

There are two colouring-in competitions being held - one for the south side of town and one for the north - with two entry forms available.

The two colouring-in page competition options can be downloaded from the Operation Rudolph Facebook page.

Two winners will be chosen by the Operation Rudolph committee to take part in the parade - one for the north side parade and one for the south side of Emerald - and they will be notified by Wednesday, December 19.

Each winner will require one parent or guardian to supervise them throughout the event, and they will be invited to travel with their child in the parade.

The winners will receive their own container of lollies to throw out of the vehicles throughout the parade, and will have the chance for a photo with Santa and the emergency service personnel.

This is one prize that will make Christmas just that little bit more special for two lucky children.

They will be cruising down the roads of Emerald with the emergency services team and Santa, handing out lollies and spreading Christmas cheer.

All children are encouraged to get involved and enjoy the colouring in throughout the entry process. For more details, check out the Operation Rudolph Facebook page.