Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Creditors owed $600k as firm goes bust

by Glen Norris
22nd Nov 2020 5:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Dozens of creditors have been caught up in the collapse of a Brisbane Bayside blind and shutter firm with liquidators now investigating how and why the company went bust.

Travis Pullen, of B&T Advisory, was appointed liquidator of Capalaba-based Rainbow Blinds and Shutters this week with estimates it owes creditors more than $600,000.


Pullen says the company had operated from a residential address at Capalaba, selling various types of blinds and shutters to residential and commercial customers in southeast Queensland.

Pullen says he is yet to determine whether any outstanding employee entitlements were owed by the company.

He says company director Anthony Driene has informed him the company has less than $200 in the bank.

Rainbow Blinds also had an overdraft facility with the National Australia Bank.

Mr Driene was not available to comment.

Originally published as Creditors owed $600k as firm goes bust

More Stories

business editors picks liquidation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most popular degrees as grads look to future

        Education Data from early university offers has shown a major shift in the most popular undergraduate courses on offer, with one study area seeing a large decline.

        World-leading CQ mine to export first coal by early 2022

        Premium Content World-leading CQ mine to export first coal by early 2022

        Business More than 500 people are employed on the project, which has invested $240m with...

        The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Premium Content The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Health Meet the hidden heroes in race to find COVID-19 vaccine effort

        Research to identify ways to better support CQ youth

        Premium Content Research to identify ways to better support CQ youth

        News Young people can voice their opinions about what needs to be changed to best meet...