Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have established a crime scene in a suburban creek after reports of an assault on a child.
Police have established a crime scene in a suburban creek after reports of an assault on a child.
Crime

Creek in police lockdown after child attack

by Chris Calcino
22nd Aug 2020 1:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have established a crime scene in a suburban Cairns creek after reports of an assault on a child.

Multiple officers can be seen lining the creek at Diwi Diwi St in Manoora after authorities were called this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there was a possible assault, with no threat to the public.

Police have established a crime scene in a creek at Diwi Diwi St in Manoora after reports of an assault. PICTURE: CHRIS CALCINO
Police have established a crime scene in a creek at Diwi Diwi St in Manoora after reports of an assault. PICTURE: CHRIS CALCINO

MORE NEWS

Flash homes, superyachts: Conman's time in FNQ

What Qantas turbulence means for Cairns jobs

Revealed: How the Reef is really doing

The residential street backs onto a tree-lined creek which links up with Moody Creek Park.

It is understood the alleged victim of the assault was a child.

Originally published as Creek in police lockdown after child attack

assault crime police

Just In

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell
    • 22nd Aug 2020 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine inquiry announces second round of public hearings

        Premium Content Mine inquiry announces second round of public hearings

        News Hearings will focus on the Grosvenor blast and methane exceedances.

        40+ major infrastructure projects driving region’s future

        Premium Content 40+ major infrastructure projects driving region’s future

        Business LIST: A billion-dollar project pipeline will ensure the region is prosperous, key...

        Tattooed muscle man accused of setting Tinder traps

        Premium Content Tattooed muscle man accused of setting Tinder traps

        Crime Police say John Dennis Gurney is linked to a number of crimes

        Mackay miner launches mental health movement for industry

        Premium Content Mackay miner launches mental health movement for industry

        Health ‘One conversation can save your mate’s life or your own life.’