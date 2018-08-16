Menu
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
News

Two hospitalised after multi-car crash on busy Rocky bridge

Shayla Bulloch
by
16th Aug 2018 7:10 AM

UPDATE 8am: TWO people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a multi-car crash on a busy city bridge this morning.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said two patients were transported in a stable condition to hospital.

Crews have now left the scene.

BREAKING: PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a crash on a busy Rockhampton bridge this morning as peak hour traffic begins.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the south-bound lane of Neville Hewitt Bridge, Rockhampton around 6.50am to reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicate one person is still inside a vehicle complaining of chest pain.

There are no other serious injuries.

Avoid the area if possible.

Related Items

neville hewitt bridge qas rockhampton crash tmbbreakingnews tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Passion for the people

    Passion for the people

    News Visitors to the Emerald Showgrounds boast about the fantastic grounds and service received by the caretaker.

    Making a difference

    Making a difference

    News Isaac Region frocks up for our farmers.

    Come along to the Barn Dance

    Come along to the Barn Dance

    News Springsure is gearing up for an old fashioned Barn Dance.

    Top 10 activities around CH

    Top 10 activities around CH

    News Some top bucket list activities around the region.

    Local Partners