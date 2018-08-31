Hospital re-opens after bushfire forces evacuation

UPDATE, 11.27AM Thursday: Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service has advised the Nanango Hospital has reopened and is back to business as usual after yesterday's bushfire

Nanango Hospital staff remained onsite overnight to look after any patients who presented, as the fire threat had passed.

The hospital thanked the Queensland Ambulance Service who assisted with the patient transfers and to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services for their work to keep our community safe.

EARLIER, 5.30PM Wednesday: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Ridley Street, Nanango.

This fire broke out around 2.30pm today.

The fire is burning safely within containment lines and there is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke may affect the area overnight, so residents should close windows and doors and keep their medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

People should call Triple Zero (000) immediately if they or their property come under threat.

EARLIER, 4.30PM: The warning for this bushfire has reverted back to STAY INFORMED.

You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

EARLIER, 4.15PM: Nanango Hospital has been closed until further notice due to bushfires close to the facility.

Three patients have been evacuated to Kingaroy Hospital.

Darling Downs Health advises residents to go to Kingaroy Hospital if they require urgent medical care.

A water bomber has been brought in to help fight the fire.

Residents close to the fire say they feel safe as a large number of crews work to control the blaze.

EARLIER, 3.50PM: The warning level for a bushfire in Nanango has been upgraded to PREPARE TO LEAVE.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Nanango and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently 3.40pm a fast-moving fire is travelling from Hospital Terrace, Muller Street and Ridley Street in a north-easterly direction towards Locke Lane.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

EARLIER, 3PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a fast-moving grass fire in Nanango.

Bushfire warning level has advanced to ADVICE.

Currently as at 3pm on Wednesday 29 August, there is a fast-moving bushfire near Ridley Street, Hospital Terrace and Muller Street.

You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

EARLIER: FIREFIGHTER crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire at Muller St and Hospital Tce, Nanango

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Currently as at 3pm on Wednesday 29 August, there is a fast-moving grass fire near Ridley Street, Hospital Terrace and Muller Street.