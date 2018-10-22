Menu
Login
FILE IMAGE.
FILE IMAGE. Alistair Brightman
Breaking

Crews battle multiple fires along CQ highway

22nd Oct 2018 11:05 AM

UPDATE 2pm: ALL but one of the roadside fires has been controlled by crews after a string of blazes caught alight this morning.

A spokeswoman from QFES said crews were still on scene at the Gogango Creek fire but it was under control.

A fire at Wycarbah was controlled around 12.20pm and both fires at Woolaroo and Dingo were extinguished on arrival.

UPDATE 12pm: FIRE crews are battling multiple grass fires along a 100km stretch of Capricorn Hwy this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to four grass fires along the busy highway this morning with the latest burning near Dingo.

Crews were called to the first fire in Wycarbah around 11am before three more calls to fires at Gogango, Woolaroo and Dingo.

Two crews are at the Gogango Creek fire where part of the blaze is burning on inaccessible land. The fire is under control by the roadside.

One crew is back burning at a fire along the Capricorn Hwy and Chocolate Hills Rd, Woolaroo.

Crews were on their way to a fire near Finger Rd in Dingo around 12pm to reports of a fire on the side of the road.

All four fires are burning along a 100km stretch of the Capricorn Hwy between Dingo and Wycarbah.

More to come.

11AM: EMERGENCY crews are on their way to Wycarbah, where a vegetation fire has been reported near the Capricorn Hwy.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to the fire.

capricorn highway fire qfes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Intense day at the races

    Intense day at the races

    News More than 3000 guests were on course for the highly anticipated Emerald 100 race day.

    Working to strengthen local food chain

    Working to strengthen local food chain

    News Meet the Food Innovators will take place in Emerald

    Community tribute to a Clermont icon

    Community tribute to a Clermont icon

    News Former state MP Vince Lester has been awarded for his service.

    Smashing health goals

    Smashing health goals

    News Great result from CQ health challenge.

    Local Partners