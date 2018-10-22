Crews battle multiple fires along CQ highway

UPDATE 2pm: ALL but one of the roadside fires has been controlled by crews after a string of blazes caught alight this morning.

A spokeswoman from QFES said crews were still on scene at the Gogango Creek fire but it was under control.

A fire at Wycarbah was controlled around 12.20pm and both fires at Woolaroo and Dingo were extinguished on arrival.

UPDATE 12pm: FIRE crews are battling multiple grass fires along a 100km stretch of Capricorn Hwy this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to four grass fires along the busy highway this morning with the latest burning near Dingo.

Crews were called to the first fire in Wycarbah around 11am before three more calls to fires at Gogango, Woolaroo and Dingo.

Two crews are at the Gogango Creek fire where part of the blaze is burning on inaccessible land. The fire is under control by the roadside.

One crew is back burning at a fire along the Capricorn Hwy and Chocolate Hills Rd, Woolaroo.

Crews were on their way to a fire near Finger Rd in Dingo around 12pm to reports of a fire on the side of the road.

All four fires are burning along a 100km stretch of the Capricorn Hwy between Dingo and Wycarbah.

More to come.

11AM: EMERGENCY crews are on their way to Wycarbah, where a vegetation fire has been reported near the Capricorn Hwy.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to the fire.