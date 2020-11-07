Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

ROAD TRAGEDY: Motorbike rider killed in campervan smash

Eden Boyd
Stuart Cumming
,
7th Nov 2020 2:18 PM | Updated: 3:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.30PM:

A man has died in a crash with a campervan on a Coast road that has been closed while police investigate.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a motorcycle rider had died and a 63-year-old man who was driving another vehicle had suffered a cut to his left arm.

The spokeswoman said a 64-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle was uninjured.

A motorbike rider has died in a crash at Black Mountain.
A motorbike rider has died in a crash at Black Mountain. Eden Boyd

Sunshine Coast police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell said it looked like speed was a factor in the crash but the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating.

A policeman on scene also confirmed the rider had been killed in a "gruesome" crash.

He said the road would be closed for some time.

EARLIER:

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious Sunshine Coast crash involving a motorcycle and a campervan.

Crews were called to Black Mountain at 1.45pm and were working with a patient soon after arrival.

The crash has occurred on Blanckensee Rd near Black Mountain Range Rd.

More to come.

black mountain campervan crash motorcycle
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weather prime for ‘accidental ignitions’ warn fireys

        Premium Content Weather prime for ‘accidental ignitions’ warn fireys

        Weather ‘Our drought index which is a measure of how dry we really are is at 182. 200 is the max’

        Qld farmers demand LNP representation in the north

        Premium Content Qld farmers demand LNP representation in the north

        Politics ‘ … Having a leadership pool based entirely in the south makes absolutely no...

        Fugitive’s mum accused of lying while testifying in court

        Premium Content Fugitive’s mum accused of lying while testifying in court

        News ‘You didn’t want to speak on that phone because you knew the police were...

        Blackwater group welcomes new hall with boozy art night

        Premium Content Blackwater group welcomes new hall with boozy art night

        Art & Theatre Community group has the means to grow and welcome new members thanks to the...