Menu
Login
Sport

The world is laughing at us over Lehmann’s shock let-off

Darren Lehmann has survived the axe as coach.
Darren Lehmann has survived the axe as coach.
by Staff writers

SOMEHOW Darren Lehmann has survived the axe, with the under fire coach remaining on duty with an Australian team under siege in South Africa.

Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday (AEST) that only three men in the Cape Town locker room were aware of plans to tamper with the ball, sending home captain Steve Smith, deputy David Warner and the man with the yellow tape - Cameron Bancroft.

CA's investigation is ongoing but all other players, coaches and support staff have been cleared by CA's head of integrity Iain Roy.

The notion that only three men were across the ploy to tamper with the ball has been hotly disputed by numerous former players, with Lehmann coming under particular scrutiny.

Even if Lehmann did not know, his position has to come under scrutiny when CA begins an investigation into the culture of the team. Ultimately, as veteran English cricket reporter John Etheridge points out, the ball-tampering happened under his watch.

England great Bob Willis meanwhile says it is "almost unbelievable" that Lehmann was unaware of the ball-tampering ploy.

"I find that almost unbelievable and I think Lehmann is very lucky to survive," Willis said.

"I find it remarkable that he didn't know anything about this and he has been exonerated. Surely the head coach has to be part of the leadership group of an international cricket team?

"I would have thought his credibility was shot, the standards of behaviour have been very poor with Darren in charge of this Australia side and he is lucky to get off scot-free."

He was not the only retired English cricketer to question Lehmann's ignorance of the ploy.

Former India Test opener Aakash Chopra was similarly skeptical of the ball-tampering ploy being masterminded by three batsmen.

Topics:  ball tampering cricket australia darren lehmann james sutherland sandpapergate

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Picture-perfect Bedford Weir

Picture-perfect Bedford Weir

CHDC work experience student shares one of her favourite spots in the Central Highlands.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Town places its history on show

WALK DOWN MEMORY LANE: Clermont's history is unveiled in a revealing exhibition for the first time.

Discover the history of Clermont at the 100 Objects exhibition.

Local Partners