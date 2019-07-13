England's cricket bad boy labelled an ‘absolute disgrace’

Jason Roy looks back at the Australia team after being controversially given out. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

FORMER Australian Test star Ed Cowan has blasted the behaviour of England's Jason Roy during the World Cup semi-final against Australia as an "absolute disgrace".

The opening batsman blew up deluxe when he was given out caught behind by umpire Kumar Dharmasena, claiming he didn't touch a Pat Cummins bouncer with his bat or glove before the ball was caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

At first Roy tried to review the decision and Dharmasena signalled for the third umpire, before he realised England had no challenges left after Jonny Bairstow burned one on an LBW decision.

Roy refused to leave the middle and argued furiously with the umpires, for which he was fined 30 per cent of his match fee.

But Cowan believes he should have copped a much more serious punishment, saying he should have been banned for a match.

"The dissent he showed was almost soccer-like, up, remonstrating with the umpires," Cowan said on ABC Grandstand's latest World Cup podcast. "Realistically, he should be given a one-match ban.

"What he did was an absolute disgrace.

"What he did was as bad a level of dissent as you could ever possibly show."

England's Jason Roy walks off after scoring 85. Picture: Paul Ellis

Cowan said it didn't matter if Dharmasena was uncertain about what decision to make before raising his finger, because once the umpire gives you out, that's the end of the discussion.

"I've never seen that on a cricket field. You can't stand in the middle of the ground, arms outstretched, asking how is that out and try and refer it knowing you've already used a referral," Cowan said.

"Honestly, he's been watching too much Premier League soccer. That was a disgrace. You cannot treat umpires like that on a cricket field."

Roy was the star of the show in England's blistering run chase as it charged into a World Cup decider for the first time since 1992, obliterating the Aussies by eight wickets in a one-sided show at Edgbaston.

The 28-year-old smoked nine fours and five sixes - three of them from one Steve Smith over - as he top-scored with a spectacular 85 from 65 deliveries, but he wanted to be there when the winning runs were hit and lost the plot when denied that opportunity.

The stump microphone heard Roy calling the situation "f***ing embarrassing", and there were more than just a few harsh words spouted by the angry Englishman as social media also erupted at how the umpire could make such a poor decision.

At the other end, Joe Root had a word to his batting partner as steam blew out of his ears on his way back to the pavilion.

Roy wasn't in a hurry to return, trudging back slowly with his helmet off.

He raised his bat to soak up the applause of an adoring Birmingham crowd, who appreciated his valuable knock in taking England one step closer to what would be a maiden World Cup triumph.

Roy's innings seized the momentum from the start of England's innings and crushed any hopes Australia had of causing an upset after posting a modest 223.

Only Steve Smith (85) and Carey (46) showed any resistance in the face of a ruthless English bowling attack that dismantled the top order then came back to finish the job and bowl the Aussies out in 49 overs.

Justin Langer's men will have been desperate for early breakthroughs to keep themselves in the hunt but Roy and Bairstow were simply too good, playing diligently at the beginning to see off the brand new ball before unleashing.

Bairstow was the first to go after the pair put on a 124-run stand and after Roy departed in a fit of rage, Eoin Morgan (45 not out) and Root (49 not out) combined to guide England to the target with eight wickets in hand.