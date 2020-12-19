Cricket commentator booted from first Test

Former Australian cricket captain Ian Chappell was told to leave Adelaide Oval as a fresh COVID-19 outbreak impacted the first Test.

Former Australian cricket captain Ian Chappell was told to leave Adelaide Oval as a fresh COVID-19 outbreak impacted the first Test.

Cricket legend Ian Chappell was forced to leave Adelaide Oval on day two of the first Test between Australia and India and go into self-isolation.

Chappell, who is commentating for ABC radio, was instructed by South Australian officials to isolate in his hotel room because he is a resident in Sydney's northern beaches, which have been rocked by a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

Watch Australia v India Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with the Fox Cricket commentary team. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

The northern beaches will go into lockdown from 5pm on Saturday as NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian asked Sydneysiders to "abandon non-essential activity" in the wake of authorities announcing 23 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Chappell said on Friday night he would undergo a COVID-19 test on Saturday morning, and would await the results of that before being made aware of what his next move is.

News Corp first revealed the ex-Australian captain had been asked to leave the ground, which features a grandstand bearing his name, as cricket officials and TV and radio operations dealt with the new virus updates coming out of NSW.

Chappell told News Corp he hadn't been to any venues listed by NSW health as places visited by positive cases, but would take the necessary precautions.

"It's disappointing but you have to do what you are told to do," Chappell said. "I will have a COVID test tomorrow morning and I'm not sure what will happen after that.

"We will have to wait and see."

Manager of ABC Sport, Nick Morris, added: "Ian has not been in any of the high risk locations or suburbs and has no symptoms, however it is important we follow the advice of South Australian health authorities and Cricket Australia.

"While it is frustrating for both Ian and the ABC audience, Ian is in good spirits and we'll continue to support Ian while we work through the next steps."

Fox Sports commentator and former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, also a resident of the northern beaches, left Adelaide on Friday morning and flew home to Sydney to be with his family.

Originally published as Cricket commentator booted from first Test