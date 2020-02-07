Cricket fundraiser to raise breast cancer awareness

CRICKET fans in the Central Highlands can help increase breast cancer awareness while watching their favourite game later this month.

Pink Stump Days in Emerald will raise money for the McGrath Foundation as the Emerald Brothers and Magpies senior teams compete as part of the Central Highlands cricket tournament.

Emerald Brothers secretary Lyn Brown said everyone at the club was supportive of the cause, and that sports were a great avenue for people to band together to spread awareness about issues that have affected many.

“Cancer has touched us all,” she said.

“We have lost members of our Brothers family to the disease, including Karen Pratt. Her son Joey is a stalwart of our club and the whole family supports us.

“The men in the senior team have never shied away from donning bright pink for the day to show their support and to dig deep at auction time.”

Ms Brown said Pink Stumps day had become a tradition in cricketing circles.

“Since 2009, the Pink Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground has proven to be one of the most iconic fundraising events Australia has ever seen,” she said.

“Pink Stumps Day is now a national fundraising initiative which allows community cricket clubs right across Australia to host their own Pink Test.”

Everyone is welcome to the Pink Stumps Day on February 22 at the Emerald Showgrounds from 10am to 6pm.

Entry to watch the matches is free, but tickets to the Ladies Tent cost $10 and are available here. For those in the marquee, the first drink is complimentary.

There will be a jumping castle for kids and prizes throughout the day.

Men are strongly encouraged to wear pink.