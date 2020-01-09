CRICKET: Junior players to represent the region

TRY OUT: Central Highlands Cricket recently had its first all female cricket team represent the region. The club is encouraging all players to get involved in upcoming trials to help develop their skills.

TRY OUT: Central Highlands Cricket recently had its first all female cricket team represent the region. The club is encouraging all players to get involved in upcoming trials to help develop their skills.

JUNIOR cricket players are being encouraged to try out for a Central Highlands team in an opportunity for young players to develop their skills.

The trial will determine who will make up the four Central Highland 2020 representative teams, under 11, 12, 13/14 and 16, comprising both male and female players.

Successful players will compete at intercity carnivals between Rockhampton, Gladstone and Biloela regions in February and will also play at other representative games throughout the year and be involved in winter development session.

Central Highlands Cricket secretary Emma McCullagh said it was a great opportunity for current players to further hone their skills and abilities.

“We’re hoping that the children selected will play at the representative level and will participate in weekend training session to continue to develop their skills during the off season,” she said.

“It’s an opportunity to continue to grow in the sport.”

Central Highlands Cricket has seen a rapid growth in junior players over the last few years and recently had their first all-female team represent the region.

“We have a large number of female players in the region and the number is growing,” Ms McCullagh said.

The trials will be held at 2.30pm on February 1 as follows:

Under 11 – Marist College Emerald

Under 12 – Epic Fields Emerald

Under 13/14 – Rundle Park Nets

Under 16 – Clermont Sports Grounds

For more information, visit the Central Highlands Cricket Facebook page.