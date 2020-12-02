Cricket players bowl-in the first round of T20 championship
SENIOR cricket players gathered across the region on Saturday for the opening rounds of the Central Highlands T20 championship.
Emerald Brothers first took on Clermont Bulls at the Emerald showgrounds on Saturday
morning.
Emerald Brothers were victorious even after a slow start where they were three
for 12 after only four overs.
They went on to score 6/128.
O’Keeffe for Emerald, batting at number five was the top scorer with 42 of 45 balls
faced.
Clermont’s openers disappointed with low scores and the middle order could
only amass moderate scores.
Photos
Clermont Bulls fell short with 8/116 off their 20 overs.
Saturday afternoon saw Springsure Ringers take on Brothers at the Emerald
showgrounds.
Brothers batted first and from that point on Springsure secured their fate with all the dropped catches.
Brothers went on to post 6/131, while Springsure were all out for 79.
Brothers captain Cameron Keene led by example with five wickets, including a hat-trick.
The winners from Saturday will play in the final scheduled for the January 30.
Other matches on Saturday as part of the T20 Championship were:
- Emerald Magpies v Rolleston at the Epic allsports grounds, Emerald
- Capella v Springsure at Capella sporting complex
- Emerald Magpies v Blackwater at Epic allsports grounds, Emerald
- Capella v Clermont at Capella sporting complex
- Emerald Brothers v Springsure at the Emerald Showgrounds