Pictures: cricket world rings in the new year

Sydney Thunder celebrated a Big Bash win on New Year's Eve. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Sydney Thunder celebrated a Big Bash win on New Year's Eve. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

A HOST of big-name cricketers went out with a bang in 2019.

India's Hardik Pandya dropped the knee, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli got dressed up and some of our Aussie cricketers gathered by Sydney Harbour ahead of this week's SCG Test.

Here is a collection of some of the best snaps from social media.

On point for 2020 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mBm2ccWVPM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 1, 2020

Happy New Year to everyone from the Sammys. https://t.co/XQrZ1blLJF pic.twitter.com/8DCAHwqslv — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) January 1, 2020

Happy New Year to all! I hope all your endeavours in 2020 are successful. ✨ pic.twitter.com/sFaDN8yKcr — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 1, 2020