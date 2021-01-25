Crime, domestic violence and child protection figures rise

The latest Magistrates Court of Queensland annual report for 2019-20 has been tabled.

CRIME

Youth criminals fronting Mackay Childrens Court have jumped by almost 500 over 12 months despite major disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest Magistrates Court of Queensland annual report revealed 663 juveniles were dealt with for 1728 charges in 2019-20.

It is a sharp rise from the 185 children on 448 charges the previous year.

The number of adult criminals also increased from 4482 on 8575 charges in 2018-19 to 4722 on 9812 charges.

Figures revealed 13.12 per cent of all criminals were youths in the latest financial year, almost a 10 per cent jump from the 3.96 in 2018-19.

In Sarina the number of youth facing court increased from nine on 12 charges to 14 on 34 charges, while statistics show adult criminals reduced from 387 on 615 charges to 337 on 489 charges.

Figures for Whitsunday courts showed a similar downward trend on the whole for both adults and children.

In Bowen 614 adults were dealt with on 1081 charges, down from 717 for 1301 charges the year before. Youth numbers decreased from 31 on 88 charges in 2018-19 to 19 on 55 charges.

The only increase was in Proserpine Magistrates Court where the number of adults rose slightly from 1049 to 1068, but they committed fewer offences with 1867 charges dealt with in 2018-19 down to 1817 the following year.

Proserpine youth numbers also dropped from 24 on 51 charges to 13 on 21 charges.

Central Queensland court numbers showed both minimal increases and drops across the board.

In Moranbah 313 adults were dealt with on 575 charges in 2019-20 against 334 adults on 523 charges the year before.

313 adults were dealt with on 575 charges in 2019-20 at Moranbah Court house. Picture: Tara Miko

While the latest report revealed fewer youth offenders were committing more offences with four dealt with for 20 charges, against five on 12 charges in 2018-19.

While the number of youth criminals dealt with in Emerald Childrens Court only rose by four, they committed more charges – from 34 on 79 charges to 38 on 134 charges.

Adult figures dropped slightly from 900 people on 1637 charges to 816 on 1474 charges.

In Clermont the number of adult criminals nearly doubled from 64 on 131 charges to 110 on 202 charges. There were no juveniles dealt with in 2019-20 down from one on two charges the year before.

CHILD PROTECTION

Child protection order numbers showed a disturbing increase in Mackay over 12 months.

The Magistrates Court of Queensland annual report showed there was a total of 476 orders in 2019-20, up from the 349 the previous year.

This figure includes new, extended, interim and varied orders.

Court figures showed an increase in the number of child protection orders over 12 months.

There were 137 new and 328 interim orders made in 2019-20 against the 105 new and 232 interim orders made in 2018-19.

Proserpine also showed an increase from 25 in 2018-19 to 28 the following year. There were 15 new and 13 interim orders made, against nine new, one extended and 15 interim in 2018-19.

Emerald figures showed a decrease from 356 in 2018-19 to 198 in 2019-20.

There were 46 new orders, three extended and 149 interim against 75 new, five extended, 275 interim and one varied in 2018-19.

Bowen had no change with a total of three each financial year.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Domestic violence orders in Mackay increased across all scopes including new, temporary and varied from 1190 to 1345.

The latest Magistrates Court of Queensland annual report revealed there were 652 new orders and 449 temporary protection orders in 2019-20.

In 2018-19 there were 585 new and 373 temporary protection orders.

Domestic violence orders in Mackay increased 1190 to 1345 over 12 months.

Applications to vary also rose slightly over 12 months from 232 to 244.

In Sarina numbers rose from 12 to 18 in total with six new, five temporary and seven varied against five new, two temporary and five varied the year before.

Bowen figures dropped from 150 to 139. There were 76 new, 30 temporary and 33 varied from 73 new, 51 temporary and 26 varied the year before.

The Proserpine total rose by one from 222 in 2018-19 to 223 in 2019-20. New orders jumped from 104 to 131, while temporary orders dropped from 72 to 54. Applications to vary also dropped from 46 to 38 over 12 months.

Central Queensland figures showed totals dropping across the board.

In Moranbah the total number of domestic violence orders dropped from 81 to 65 – 43 new, 14 temporary and 24 varied in 2018-19 to 31 new, 30 temporary and 14 varied in 2019-20.

Emerald numbers dropped from 255 to 245 over 12 months. Both new and temporary orders rose slightly from 114 to 116 and 75 to 76, but varied orders dropped from 66 to 53.

In Clermont the total was 10 in 2018-19 down to six the following year.

There were six new, two temporary and two varied against one new, six temporary and one varied in 2019-20.