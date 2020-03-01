Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
News

CRIME SCENE: Early morning fire engulfs Kingaroy home

Marguerite Cuddihy
Tom Gillespie
by and
1st Mar 2020 9:17 AM | Updated: 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KINGAROY home has been declared a crime scene after an early morning blaze on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

A QPS spokeswoman said the Prince St house was well alight by the time emergency services arrived just before 5am.

A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore) Laura Blackmore

"Nobody was home at the time of the fire," she said.

"It has been declared a crime scene, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's deemed suspicious."

The spokeswoman said the cause of the fire is currently undetermined and more information would come to hand later in the day.

Fire crews rescued a dog from the premises, which was the only occupant at the property.

QFES investigators are on-scene determining the cause of the fire.

A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore)
A Prince St Kingaroy home has been engulfed by flames in an early morning house fire on March 1, 2020. (Picture: Laura Blackmore) Laura Blackmore

More Stories

Show More
kingaroy house fire prince st house fire south burnett house fire
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Clermont business up for grabs

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Clermont business up for grabs

        News Local owner is proud of the thriving salon in the heart of town.

        Emerald mum prepares to shave for a cure

        premium_icon Emerald mum prepares to shave for a cure

        News The mother-of-four said if she could use her hair to improve the lives of young...

        Clean water returns to Clermont

        premium_icon Clean water returns to Clermont

        Council News Clear water is trickling from the taps in Clermont, as council clears a major...

        Woman sues for $1.4m over Boxing Day work accident

        premium_icon Woman sues for $1.4m over Boxing Day work accident

        News Miner accused of failing to provide a safe place of work