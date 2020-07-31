Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Crime syndicate linked to virus trio

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
31st Jul 2020 6:51 AM

The trio at the centre of Queensland's coronavirus panic are being further investigated by police into whether an organised crime syndicate coached the women to cover their tracks at the border, including destroying phones.

Diana Lasu, Olivia Muranga and a 21-year-old Algester woman were yesterday charged with fraud and lying to health officials after they visited Melbourne.

They returned to Queensland without declaring their whereabouts to officials.

The ABC reports that police are examining whether the trio acted "on the instructions of crime syndicate handlers in a bid to evade quarantine, including by destroying phones".

RELATED: Olivia Muranga's brother defends border chaos teens

Police also claim the crime syndicate is allegedly involved in the theft and transport of luxury items between capital cities.

Police told the ABC they are investigating the women's alleged involvement in stealing luxury handbags over their time in Melbourne and Sydney earlier this month.

It comes as the women were fined by Victorian police for hosting a party of more than 30-people at their Melbourne accommodation.

Queensland Police has launched a second criminal investigation and said all three women are now co-operating.

"Task Force Sierra Linnet is unrelated and not connected to the alleged travel to Victoria," a statement read.

Originally published as Crime syndicate linked to virus trio

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus crime editors picks teens

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Coach ’optimistic’ after St Brendan’s first Cup game

        premium_icon GALLERY: Coach ’optimistic’ after St Brendan’s first Cup...

        Sport Watch replays of St Brendan’s, The Cathedral College’s opening games.

        Grosvenor sets down timeline to reopen mine after blast

        premium_icon Grosvenor sets down timeline to reopen mine after blast

        News Part of the longwall panel to be sealed permanently.

        Bold plan revealed to slash cost of water for CQ’s farmers

        premium_icon Bold plan revealed to slash cost of water for CQ’s farmers

        News The price of water would come down by 20 per cent for farmers as part of an...

        FREE PIZZA: How to score yours around CQ

        premium_icon FREE PIZZA: How to score yours around CQ

        Food & Entertainment One pizza franchise is giving away free pizza as part of a birthday celebration.