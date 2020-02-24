Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HOLD UP: A crook remains on the run following an armed robbery at a Lockyer Valley petrol station overnight.
HOLD UP: A crook remains on the run following an armed robbery at a Lockyer Valley petrol station overnight.
News

Criminal at large after highway servo armed hold up

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
24th Feb 2020 8:29 AM | Updated: 9:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGHWAY service station has been targeted in a late-night armed robbery, and the offender remains at large.

Police were called to the Shell Hatton Vale service station, after reports of a robbery at 9pm.

An offender has entered the station and demanded cash.

A police spokesperson told the Gatton Star no weapons were sighted, but the incident was being treated as an "armed hold up".

The offender has left the station with some cash on foot.

Police are investigating and conducted patrols in the area following the incident.

No arrests have been made yet.

More to come.

armed robbery hatton vale queensland police service station shell hatton vale summerholm
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime The calculated and callous steps Rowan Baxter took to wipe out Hannah Clarke and her children makes his crime one of our most brutal, writes SHERELE MOODY.

        Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        premium_icon Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        News Final farewell for soldier, father, philanthropist and friend

        PHOTOS: Emerald rests and rethinks at wellbeing seminar

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Emerald rests and rethinks at wellbeing seminar

        News Paramedic Paul Spinks gave a talk on mental and physical health at St Brigid’s.

        Buddy Holly concert comes to Capella

        premium_icon Buddy Holly concert comes to Capella

        News ‘It’s one gigantic rock ‘n’ roll show and a party.’