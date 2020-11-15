Crisafulli won’t let Labor define LNP this time around

Freshly minted LNP leader David Crisafulli is determined to run his own race and not let Labor once again shape the battleground when the next election comes around in 2024.

His shadow cabinet proves that, with new portfolios that don't naturally align with the government's - giving the LNP an opportunity to prosecute its own case for change in areas they like talking about.

Too often, the LNP has let Labor define who they are, with claims that they will sack, cut and sell if they are ever returned to power.

We saw that routinely during last month's campaign, as the government constantly linked former leader Deb Frecklington to the former LNP government - even launching a "cuts express" bus tour across the state.

And we can probably expect more of that from Labor during this term, given Crisafulli sat around Campbell Newman's cabinet table for three years.

Crisafulli's challenge will be to turn that around and let the LNP define Labor's track record and for his party to define what they stand for when voters next return to the polls.

Setting up a portfolio for finance means we can expect more attacks from the opposition over how the government spends taxpayer money.

And the same goes for their new portfolio on integrity - something the LNP has repeatedly tried to hammer the government over in recent years.

Crisafulli did not have a big team to pick from when assembling this shadow cabinet, which makes up more than half of their diminished party room of just 34 MPs.

In fact, there are three former leaders in its ranks, who have tread the same battleground that Crisafulli is about to embark on.

Voters won't hit the ballot boxes again until 2024, and it's questionable if the Newman card that Labor has played at the last three elections will still work by then.

Crisafulli believes it won't, as he tries to run his own race in what will be a challenging four years.

FULL LIST: THE NEW SHADOW CABINET

David Crisafulli

Now: Leader of the Opposition, Shadow Minister for Tourism

Previously: Shadow Minister for Environment, Science and the Great Barrier Reef and Shadow Minister for Tourism

David Janetzki

Now: Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Shadow Treasurer, Shadow Minister for Investment and Trade

Previously: Shadow Attorney-General, Shadow Minister for Justice

Ros Bates

Now: Shadow Minister for Health and Ambulance Services, Shadow Minister for Medical Research, Shadow Minister for Women

Previously: Shadow Minister for Health and Ambulance Services, Shadow Minister for Women

Jarrod Bleijie

Now: Shadow Minister for Finance, Shadow Minister for Industrial Relations, Manager of Opposition Business

Previously: Shadow Minister for Education, Shadow Minister for Industrial Relations, Manager of Opposition Business

Fiona Simpson

Now: Shadow Minister for Integrity in Government, Shadow Minister for State Development and Planning

Previously: Shadow Minister for Employment and Small Business, Shadow Minister for Training and Skills Development

Dale Last

Now: Shadow Minister for Police and Corrective Services, Shadow Minister for Fire and Emergency Services, Shadow Minister for Rural and Regional Affairs

Previously: Shadow Minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Shadow Minister for North Queensland

Steve Minnikin

Now: Shadow Minister for Customer Service, Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads

Previously: Shadow Minister for Transport and Main Roads

Tim Nicholls

Now: Shadow Attorney-General, Shadow Minister for Justice

Previously: Chair of the Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee

Christian Rowan

Now: Shadow Minister for Education, Shadow Minister for the Arts

Previously: Shadow Minister for Communities, Shadow Minister for Disability Services and Seniors, Shadow Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships, Shadow Minister for the Arts

Deb Frecklington

Now: Shadow Minister for Water and the Construction of Dams, Shadow Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing

Previously: Leader of the Opposition and Shadow Minister for Trade

Pat Weir

Now: Shadow Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy

Previously: Backbencher

Tim Mander

Now: Shadow Minister for Housing and Public Works, Shadow Minister for Sport and Racing

Previously: Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Shadow Treasurer

Tony Perrett

Now: Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

Previously: Shadow Minister for Agricultural Industry, Development and Fisheries

Ann Leahy

Now: Shadow Minister for Local Government, Shadow Minister for Disaster Recovery, Shadow Minister for Volunteers

Previously: Shadow Minister for Local Government

John-Paul Langbroek

Now: Shadow Minister for Seniors, Communities and Disability Services, Shadow Minister for Multiculturalism and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships

Previously: Shadow Minister for Sport and Racing, Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Shadow Minister for the Commonwealth Games

Sam O'Connor

Now: Shadow Minister Environment and the Great Barrier Reef, Shadow Minister for Science and Innovation, Shadow Minister for Youth

Previously: Shadow Assistant Minister to the Leader of the Opposition, Shadow Assistant Minister for Youth

Brent Mickelberg

Now: Shadow Minister for Employment, Small Business and Training, Shadow Minister for Open Data

Previously: Shadow Assistant Minister for Tourism Industry Development

Amanda Camm

Now: Shadow Minister for Child Protection, Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence

Previously: Newly elected MP at 2020 election

