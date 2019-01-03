Disturbing Ronaldo statue trend takes off
A CRISTIANO Ronaldo statue is attracting groups of laughing women due to its huge, shiny bulge.
The Juventus superstar's larger-than-life tribute was unveiled at his Pestana CR7 hotel in Funchal, Portugal in 2014.
Of course visitors want to get a photo alongside the artwork - but doing so has had unexpected consequences.
The groin area has apparently been rubbed so frequently that the bronze has been polished into a hard-to-miss shine.
Fans were quick to notice the generously-sized bulge in the shorts when the statue was opened to the public.
And now it has become a focal point for selfies, with fans seemingly eager to touch it as they pose for holiday snaps.
Tourist John Rodgers noticed the wear in the private parts - as well as in the hands.
"I just wanted a picture of him to send to my family," he said.
"But as soon as I put on the family WhatsApp group everyone started laughing.
"They couldn't help notice the well-rubbed area between his legs.
"While waiting to get back on the cruise ship I then realised a stream of tourists who were keen to touch that area.
"It seemed to make them all smile, particularly a young blonde lady. She couldn't keep her hands off."
