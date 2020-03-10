Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A serious truck crash on the Bruce Hwy at Forest Glen on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Facebook
A serious truck crash on the Bruce Hwy at Forest Glen on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Facebook
News

Critical care paramedics at scene of serious crash

by Jesse Kuch, Nathan Edwards
10th Mar 2020 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRITICAL care paramedics are at the scene of a serious crash on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen.

A truck is believed to have rolled onto a car at around 7.58am.

One patient, believed to the occupant of the truck, is currently being treated at the scene with facial and arm injuries.

A section of the Bruce Highway between Nambour Connection Rd and Sunshine Motorway exit is heavily congested in both directions.

Police have advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
car crash forest glen truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vets warns of deadly virus as rain increases in region

        premium_icon Vets warns of deadly virus as rain increases in region

        News Parvovirus is often deadly for dogs and the number of recent cases has grown.

        Emerald role model finds hope in greater recognition

        premium_icon Emerald role model finds hope in greater recognition

        News “Just take that fear out of the equation and ask yourself ‘Why not?’

        White powder sprayed over Moranbah school

        premium_icon White powder sprayed over Moranbah school

        Crime Police are investigating a ‘thoughtless and malicious act’ of vandalism at a Isaac...

        Mining traineeship puts region’s females first

        premium_icon Mining traineeship puts region’s females first

        Careers A Central Queensland mine has been recognised for its progressive actions to...