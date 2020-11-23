Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

CRITICAL: Coast teen fighting for life after serious crash

Carlie Walker
23rd Nov 2020 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FRASER Coast teen is in a critical condition after being injured in a crash at Iveragh.

The 18-year-old Burrum River woman was a passenger in the single-vehicle crash on November 21.

Preliminary investigations indicate around 10:25am, a Nissan wagon was travelling north along the Bruce Highway when it veered across onto the wrong side of the road before losing control and rolling several times.

The woman was taken to Gladstone Base Hospital before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The 18-year-old female driver of the wagon was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or any motorists with dashcam travelling on the Bruce Highway at Iveragh between 10am and 10.30am on November 21, to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

burrum river critical condition fccrash teen
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic toll as region records 5th highest suicide rate

        Premium Content Tragic toll as region records 5th highest suicide rate

        Health 32 people in the region die from self-inflicted injuries each year as new report reveals mental health burden

        REVEALED: Obesity and smoking rates for pregnant mums

        Premium Content REVEALED: Obesity and smoking rates for pregnant mums

        Health CQ mothers more likely to be overweight and smokers leading to riskier pregnancies...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Veterans urged to reach out for help

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Veterans urged to reach out for help

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        ‘Tragic’ spike in fatal crashes demands urgent funding

        Premium Content ‘Tragic’ spike in fatal crashes demands urgent funding

        News An action group says government must act now to stop ‘carnage’ as regional...