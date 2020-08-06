Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of a three truck crash at Granite Creek, South of Miriam Vale on the Bruce Highway that occurred overnight.
The scene of a three truck crash at Granite Creek, South of Miriam Vale on the Bruce Highway that occurred overnight. Rodney Stevens
News

Hwy closed after three trucks, car and caravan horror crash

Eilish Massie
Crystal Jones
by and
6th Aug 2020 6:59 AM | Updated: 10:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.30AM: 

A QUEENSLAND Police Service spokesman said the Bruce Hwy is expected to be closed for most of the day following a four-vehicle crash south of Miriam Vale overnight. 

He said it will take crews most of the day to salvage and transport the vehicles. 

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route. 

More to come. 

 

The scene of a three truck crash at Granite Creek, South of Miriam Vale on the Bruce Highway that occurred overnight.
The scene of a three truck crash at Granite Creek, South of Miriam Vale on the Bruce Highway that occurred overnight. Rodney Stevens

 

UPDATE 8.21 AM: 

A QUEENSLAND Police Service spokesman has confirmed four vehicles were involved in a traffic crash at Lowmead last night. 

He said three trucks and a car towing a caravan were involved. 

He said one of the trucks was incinerated. 

READ MORE: BREAKING: Second truck crash on Bruce Hwy in 12 hours

He said two of the truck drivers, a 54-year-old man and 42-year-old man were taken to Gladstone Hospital. 

The man, 42, taken to hospital in a critical condition with multiple injuries and large burns. 

The second man, 54, was taken in a stable condition but with significant leg and arm injuries. 

He said lanes are still blocked on the Bruce Highway and Granite Creek. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said it was one semi-trailer, two B-Doubles, and a car towing a caravan.

Community Newsletter SignUp

  

She said 15 crews arrived on scene, and one crew remains at the scene. 

She said there was a slow-moving grass fire as a result of the accident. 

"In terms of the trucks involved, the two B-doubles were destroyed by the fire," she said. 

"One truck had severe damage to the rear trailer."

She said the grass fire was extinguished. 

Police are investigating. 

UPDATE 7.40AM: Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations Supervisor Alistair Vagg is calling for drivers to drive to the conditions after thick fog caused three semi-trailers to collide, with two of them igniting. 

Mr Vagg said two men had suffered horror injuries after fog impaired visibility on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale. 

"So approximately 11.30 last night we responded to a three to four vehicle RTC (road traffic crash) on the Bruce Highway approximately 50km south of Miriam Vale," he said this morning.

"In the incident there was some significantly heavy fog and three semi-trailers have run into each other, causing two of them to catch fire and become significantly alight.

QAS Senior Operations Manager Alistair Vagg.
QAS Senior Operations Manager Alistair Vagg. Allan Reinikka ROK270619aqas1

"One of the patients has sustained quite significant burns and some fractures and broken arms and legs and the other patient also had some quite significant trauma to his limbs."

Mr Vagg said emergency crews faced a "quite challenging" condition as fog, smoke and fire affected access and visibility. 

"We could only access the vehicles from the northern side so the most appropriate transport was back to Gladstone Hospital," he said. 

"Obviously due to the challenging conditions with the fog and the smoke we were unable to get helicopter retrieval teams in so all patients had to be transported by road back to Gladstone Hospital."

Mr Vagg said ambulance crews remained on scene as fire crews cleaned up and made the area safe.

He said the fire had caused a significant blockage to the road.

Mr Vagg urged drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions as heavy fog blanketed much of the region.

He said the area known for fog and crashes resulting from it were not uncommon.

EARLIER: Two men had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries following a horror crash on the Bruce Highway at Lowmead. 

The incident happened around 11.20 last night, on the Bruce Highway and Granite Creek Rd. 

A man in his 40s was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a critical condition with multiple injuries and large burns. 

The second man, in his 50s, was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition but with significant leg and arm injuries. 

QAS crews remained on standby as emergency services controlled a fire from the crash.

bruce highway crash crashes traffic
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Premium Content Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Politics A whopping $2.7 million in fines will be handed down to more than 20,000 Queenslanders unless they can provide a ‘valid reason’ for failing to vote at the Council...

        New crop research group based in CQ farming hub

        Premium Content New crop research group based in CQ farming hub

        News The group aims to bolster the productivity and profitability of northern farming...

        FIFO miners likely included in NSW border closure

        Premium Content FIFO miners likely included in NSW border closure

        Business The Queensland Resources Council is awaiting further advice.

        MINE INQUIRY: 'Methane exceedances not inevitable'

        Premium Content MINE INQUIRY: 'Methane exceedances not inevitable'

        News Daily Mercury continues rolling coverage of the Coal Mining Board of Inquiry