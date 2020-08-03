‘Critical week’: No new cases but that may change

There are have been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

It comes as Queenslanders have been warned against complacency, with authorities describing the next week as "vital" following the state's first case of community transmission in months last week and concerns about nursing homes.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said police would be doing a home quarantine blitz in coming days.

More than 7000 people have been tested in the past 48 hours, and there are 12 active cases remaining, with seven in hospital.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young reiterated the importance of the week ahead in keeping case numbers under control.

She urged anyone who developed symptoms to get tested and for everyone to maintain social distancing.

"It's time to be really vigilant," she said.

"We know it's now eight days since those first two cases went down to melbourne have been out in the community, then we've had those subsequent three cases, so we can still expect to see some ongoing cases . so please Everyone needs to be very very careful and if they develop any symptoms at all need to come forward to get tested and isolate themselve s umtil they get the result of that test."

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said there had been a slight increase in the turnaround of test results because of the huge number of people getting tested.

Police said more than 100 flights have arrived in Queensland since Friday, and more than 17,000 vehicles have been checked as they crossed to road border over the past three daysw with more than 200 refused entry.

One on-the-spot fine was issued for breach of quarantine.

There were also six licenced premises checked, with one given a warning.

Police have described numbers at venues as "reasonable".

The case of community transition announced last Friday prompted a public alert for Garden City shopping centre, Bunnings stores, service stations and a sports facility and prompted nursing home lockdowns.

Another case of the virus was revealed over the weekend, unconnected to the south Brisbane cluster.

A man in his 20s tested positive after flying into Sydney internationally and then travelling on a domestic flight to Maroochydore on Friday.

He was travelling under special provisions for consular officials.

Meanwhile, Victoria is now under a State of Disaster with Melbourne residents spending their first night under curfew as a strict lockdown kicks in.

Source - World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins, other media

Originally published as 'Critical week': No new cases but that may change