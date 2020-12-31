Menu
An investigation into a baby with critical head injuries remains open after six months. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Critically injured baby case remains a mystery

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:18 AM
THE investigation into a baby boy who suffered critical head injuries at a Gladstone residence remains open six months after it was launched.

On Saturday, May 30, the baby, eight-months-old at the time, was taken from a Wilson Street home in New Auckland to Gladstone Hospital after he was located non-responsive by emergency services.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was flown to Queensland Children's Hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries.

It was unknown how the baby arrived at the hospital.

At the time, specialist detectives from Brisbane were called in to help investigate the case.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed the baby had since been released from hospital.

She said police were still investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001117255 within the online suspicious activity form.

 

