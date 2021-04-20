Menu
Emergency services attended to a submerged car south of Mackay on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Picture: Lillian Watkins
Croc check needed before submerged car rescue

Lillian Watkins
Heidi Petith
and , Lillian.Waktins@news.com.au
20th Apr 2021 11:20 AM
UPDATE 11:45AM: Emergency crews are waiting for Queensland Parks and Wildlife rangers to arrive in order to retrieve a car submerged in water south of Mackay.

Police, firefighter, ambulance and swiftwater rescue units are at Ooralea Waters, off Temples Lane at Bakers Creek after a car was reported submerged just after 11am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Mackay area commander Sven Diga said the rangers were needed as there may be crocodiles in the water.

Mr Diga said the vehicle had likely been there for some time, with oil leaking into the water.

It is not known whether the car was reported stolen.

 

EARLIER 11.20AM: Emergency crews are rushing to reports of a car submerged in water south of Mackay.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene near Temples Lane at Bakers Creek just after 11am.

The spokeswoman said it was not yet clear whether anybody was in the vehicle.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a police crew was also headed to the incident located near a campground.

It is understood swiftwater rescue crews have also been asked to attend.

More to come.

