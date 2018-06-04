Menu
Login
A girl fishes (right) near a croc trap set up (left) at Palmerston.
A girl fishes (right) near a croc trap set up (left) at Palmerston.
Offbeat

Girl ventures into water just metres from croc trap

by WILL ZWAR
4th Jun 2018 7:30 AM

THE Territory is notoriously a crazy place, but every now and then something pops up that still defies belief.

Driver mother-of-three Melinda MacMillan had one of those moments on Thursday afternoon, when she spotted a young girl, standing in the water, fishing, just metres from a croc trap at Sanctuary Lakes, Palmerston.

"We were at the park, looking for the NT rocks, when we saw them in the water, fishing," she said.

"You often see kids fishing, but not standing in the water."

Ms MacMillan said the girl's mother was standing nearby, and the trap would have been in plain view of them, giving an ominous warning. She said she visits the lake every few days and had never seen any crocs there.

"I haven't seen any crocs there but I know there is one there because I've seen pictures of one there," Ms MacMillan said.

"I think it's only a freshy, but still I wouldn't want my kids in the water."

Related Items

crocodiles croc trap fishing parental supervision

Top Stories

    Hammer produced in school fight

    Hammer produced in school fight

    News A NUMBER of students were involved in a school fight with a hammer last week, causing Emerald State High School to go into lockdown.

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    News Central Highlands teen tests his Halo skills at world championships.

    Pressure on to keep title

    Pressure on to keep title

    News Emerald powerlifter to Canada.

    Fake money warning

    Fake money warning

    News Police urge vigilance after 73 counterfeit notes found.

    Local Partners