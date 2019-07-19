Crocodile and snakes stolen from zoo

A baby crocodile and two pythons have been stolen from a Canberra zoo following a break in at the facility in the early hours of this morning.

The owner of Canberra Reptile Zoo has reached out to the public for help in finding the "heartless thief".

A man was caught on CCTV breaking into the facility at about 6am and stealing freshwater crocodile Jaws Junior, and two pythons Tim Tam and Zebra.

"The thief targeted the animals specifically and also took several items needed to keep them as well as our register computer," the zoo posted on Facebook along with footage of the intruder.

"As a non profit organisation this has hit us hard but emotionally myself and the staff are shattered !!! Know anything please contact us privately."

The reptile zoo's owner Peter Child told the ABC that the young crocodile would not survive long without proper care.

"None of the animals that were taken are a danger to the public, but obviously if they're not cared for correctly, they are in danger of not surviving, particularly the freshwater crocodile," he said.

Anyone who recognises this man is urged to contact the police. Picture: Canberra Reptile Zoo/Facebook

"They can't go for very long without appropriate heating."

ACT Police have been contacted and are urging anyone with information about the break in to come forward.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious near the zoo, or who may have dashcam footage of the zoo or surrounding area, between 7pm Thursday, 18 July and 8.30am Friday," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information that could assist in finding the animals should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.