Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
Offbeat

Crocodiles take note of social distancing too

by SARAH MATTHEWS
15th May 2020 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks.

According to Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, the park's kiosk will also reopen this on Friday afternoon.

"Remember no glass anywhere near the water and follow Rangers advice at all times," NT Parks and Wildlife said in a Facebook post.

It comes after a number of the Territory's national parks were reopened late last month as a park of the Gunner Government's first stage of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally published as Crocs take note of social distancing too: Berry Springs reopens

1coronavirus berry springs nature park editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad’s safety training saved little Rani’s life

        premium_icon Dad’s safety training saved little Rani’s life

        News The eight-month-old is still fighting but her parents said she wouldn’t be here if Dad hadn’t kicked into gear.

        Council meeting maps out next four years

        premium_icon Council meeting maps out next four years

        News Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar and newly-elected councillors met this week.

        Schoolboy’s entrepreneurial venture lands him in court

        premium_icon Schoolboy’s entrepreneurial venture lands him in court

        Crime The teen entrepreneur had 11 customers and $5000 in cash

        $275k funding to increase safety of rural airstrips

        premium_icon $275k funding to increase safety of rural airstrips

        News Capella and Dingo will directly benefit from the funding.