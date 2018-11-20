Sharks release Holmes to pursue NFL dream

VALENTINE Holmes is poised to chase his NFL dream after the Sharks officially released him from the final year of his contract.

Cronulla announced on Tuesday morning that Holmes would be permitted to leave the club after spending his entire NRL career in the Shire.

The Sharks had been working on signing Holmes to a five-year extension that would have made him the highest-paid player in club history.

There was also significant interest from North Queensland.

"While this is in no way the outcome the Club planned for, there was no option but to grant a release to Holmes," the statement reads.

"Under the terms of the release, if Holmes is unsuccessful in the NFL and wants to return to the NRL in 2019, it will be with the Cronulla Sharks only.

"Valentine will not be eligible to play for any other NRL Club during 2019. "

Holmes also confirmed he would enter into contract negotiations with the Sharks if his NFL sojourn was unsuccessful.

"I will be forever grateful to the Cronulla Sharks Football Club and the Sharks fans for the past 5 years of support, it was a special moment we all shared winning the Clubs first ever NRL Premiership.

"I understand this decision may come as a shock to many but I personally believe it's the right time for me to challenge myself and pursue this NFL opportunity.

"Hopefully the fans can understand and support me as they have done throughout my career."

(Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Upon hearing Holmes plans, Cronulla Sharks Football Club CEO Barry Russell said "while disappointed by Val's decision I acknowledge he has been outstanding for our Club and for the game of Rugby League.

"He is loved by our Club, Corporate Partners, Members and fans.

"We are incredibly saddened to see him leave our Club and exit the game of rugby league, however we wish him all the best in pursuing his NFL career and hope one day he may again wear the Sharks colours."