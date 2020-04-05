Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Crop duster crashes into paddock in front of witnesses

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
5th Apr 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT has had a lucky escape this morning after his crop duster crashed into a paddock at Corndale this morning.

Emergency services were called to Corndale at 6.26am after a resident witnessed the crop dusting plane crash into a nearby paddock.

The pilot managed to pull himself out of the wreckage before paramedics arrived at the scene. 

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was assessed for minor injuries.

The LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to the scene, and transported the man in a stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A QAS spokesperson said he was airlifted with minor injuries "due to the nature of the mechanism" (it being a plane crash).

More information and images to come.

More Stories

crop duster crash editors picks emergency services lifeflight plane crash qas south burnett plane crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road funding wishlist approved by council

        premium_icon Road funding wishlist approved by council

        Council News Road upgrades could generate $10 million a day in mining improvements

        Retrieval services for COVID-19 victims need to be ramped up

        premium_icon Retrieval services for COVID-19 victims need to be ramped up

        Health Rural doctors concerned about retrieval capacity of COVID-19 victims if numbers...

        Medical staff running out of protective equipment

        premium_icon Medical staff running out of protective equipment

        Health Limited stocks make frontline workers jobs all the more difficult

        Unsung heroes in the war against coronavirus

        premium_icon Unsung heroes in the war against coronavirus

        Health Medical staff are going to work for you and asking you to stay home for them