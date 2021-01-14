Crowning moment in Qantas veteran’s luxury service career

Ex-Qantas customer service manager Brian Churchill has found a second career as the doorman at the new $2.4b Crown Towers in Barangaroo.

One of the first customers to arrive at the new six-star Crown Towers hotel in Sydney greeted the doorman like an old friend.

"Hello Brian, you flew me to Shanghai," he said to doorman and former Qantas customer service manager Brian Churchill.

For 40 years, one month and 12 days Mr Churchill, 61, served in airline cabins on long-haul flights all over the world.

"Now I stand on the forecourt of this wonderful new hotel chatting to some of the same people," Mr Churchill said.

Former Qantas customer service manager Brian Churchill is relishing his new role at Crown. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

Almost 100 of the 1500 new employees at the $2.4 billion complex at Barangaroo are former Qantas or Virgin employees.

And it is not just ex-colleagues the former steward has already met on the hotel's red carpet.

"We have only been open a week and already I have met some of my former customers," he said.

"It's not surprising because the first class treatment and attention to detail is exactly what is being done here at Sydney's first six-star hotel," he said.

For more than 40 years, Brian Churchill looked after passengers on long-haul Qantas lights. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

Mr Churchill took voluntary redundancy from the national airline and said the move to Crown had been an easy one because of the shared values and sense of family.

"I feel very lucky to have gotten a job here at my age," he said.

Crown Sydney's chief executive Peter Crinis said: "Airline training standards are some of the best and these employees have an existing skill set that is a perfect fit with the service standards at Crown."

