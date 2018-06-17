Menu
Burns survivor tells story to Lisa Wilkinson. Picture: Channel 10 
News

Cruel act that shocked Lisa Wilkinson

by Hannah Paine
17th Jun 2018 3:30 PM

DURING her decades long career as a journalist, Lisa Wilkinson has covered the full scale of human tragedy.

But the veteran broadcaster was left visibly shaken when Kyesha Finemore, 19, recounted the act of cruelty that left her with burns to 21 per cent of her body.

Following her plea to end violence against women following Eurydice Dixon's death, Wilkinson has sat down with Ms Finemore for an interview airing on tonight's episode of The Sunday Project.

In May 2016, Ms Finemore was just 17 years old when her boyfriend Brae Lewis, also 17, doused her in petrol and set her on fire.

Lisa Wilkinson couldn’t hide her shock as Kyesha Finemore recounted her attack. Picture: Channel 10
It was a horrifying escalation of months of violent fights between the pair which included a previous failed attempt to light Ms Finemore on fire.

"We started arguing and I pushed him and he pushed me, he sat down in the car with his legs out of the car," Ms Finemore said of the moments that led to the final attack outside their home in Marsden, Queensland.

"And I was standing at the end of the door and we were arguing and he threw the petrol at me and as he threw it he came around with the lighter and he lit it."

Feeling herself immediately catch alight, Ms Finemore "fell into a bin" and tried to put the flames out by patting her burning skin, all the while "freaking out and scared that I was going to die".

"Do you remember pain?" Wilkinson asked.

Kyesha Finemore described the moment she was set on fire. Picture: Channel 10
Ms Finemore was left with burns on 21 per cent of her body. Picture: GoFundMe
"I kinda froze, and looked down at my skin peeling and rolled all up and blood coming out of my arms and stuff," Ms Finemore said.

"I remember just panicking and stopping and screaming the loudest scream I've ever done."

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

 

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

 

Making the attack even more traumatic, Lewis quickly fled the scene on a motorbike with a friend.

"Oh it hurt, it really, really hurt, because he couldn't even wait around for the ambulance to get there," Ms Finemore said.

"Did he say anything before he left?" Wilkinson asked.

"Nah, nah just that he was sorry and he left," Ms Finemore replied.

Ms Finemore was rushed to hospital by a neighbour and placed in an induced coma for 24 hours with burns on her upper body, arms and legs.

During her month-long stay in hospital she underwent three painful skingrafts while Lewis was arrested and charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Earlier this month he was found guilty and sentenced to 11 years in jail, with Ms Finemore describing the lengthy sentence as a massive weight lifted off her shoulders.

"At least I'm not going to be scared walking down the shops or scared to just go see a friend or you now it's just a relief really," she said.

"It's what he deserves," Wilkinson replied.

Lisa Wilkinson's interview with Kyesha Finemore will air on Sunday night's episode of The Project at 6.30pm on Network 10.

