Heimar Olivier and his elder brother Ruan were all smiles at the start of their Yeppoon holiday but it didn’t end that way when their new motorbikes were stolen.
Crime

Cruel thieves steal from kids, ruin family holiday

Darryn Nufer, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
6th Jul 2020 4:59 PM
A FAMILY has had its Capricorn Coast holiday ruined by the theft of two new motorbikes belonging to their young children.

Bennie and Tanya Olivier spent $3000 on the bikes, purchased in Rockhampton last Thursday, for their sons Ruan, 10, and Heimar, 4.

The family returned to their holiday accommodation at Yeppoon’s Anzac Parade and overnight into Saturday morning the thieves struck.

These two new motorbikes were stolen from young brothers Heimar and Ruan Olivier while their family was on holidays at Yeppoon.
“We didn’t want to leave them (motorbikes) on the trailer with our car but we asked a local resident if it was safe, and she said ‘100 per cent safe, you don’t need to stress, leave it there, nothing gets stolen’,” the couple said.

“So we left the bikes on the trailer with our car which was parked in the carpark at the back of the units where we stayed.

“Thursday night they were fine, Friday night they were fine, and then on Saturday morning we got our suitcases ready to go home and we came out and the bikes were gone.

“We’re from Emerald.

“This was our first holiday in Australia - we immigrated from South Africa in January.

“The boys were so excited about their first holiday, and also because we had money to buy bikes for them, and then this happened.

“They are very upset.”

Mrs Olivier took to Facebook to try and get the public’s help following the theft of the Crossfire CF50 and CF70 motorbikes, which she also reported to police.

If you have any information that may assist police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

